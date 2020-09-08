STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro plans to set up Digital Innovation Hub in Germany

Citing data from the European Commission, Wipro said only one out of five companies across the EU is highly digitalised.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro said it has bagged a multi-year global automotive software engineering contract from Marelli.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wipro on Tuesday said it plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub at Düsseldorf in Germany that will serve as the IT services major's flagship centre in Europe.

The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will offer digital transformation expertise to companies in Germany, enabling organisations to cross skill and upskill besides supporting talent development in local communities, a statement said.

Wipro will also collaborate with institutions and universities in the North Rhine-Westphalia state to develop tailored programmes and career opportunities for young graduates in advanced digital skills and technologies, it added.

Citing data from the European Commission, Wipro said only one out of five companies across the EU is highly digitalised.

In addition, around 60 per cent of the large industries and over 90 per cent of the small and medium sized enterprises lag in digital innovation, it added.

"We will offer our customers in the German and EU market the ability to leverage our global scale, technical expertise and strategic investments to digitally transform their enterprises," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

Wipro's Digital Innovation Hub will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology-enabled infrastructure with advanced capabilities, a large pool of experienced digital professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly integrated capabilities, he added.

In a separate statement, Wipro said it has bagged a multi-year global automotive software engineering contract from Marelli.

Marelli is a global independent supplier to the automotive sector with operational headquarters at Saitama in Japan and Corbetta in Italy.

With around 60,000 employees worldwide, Marelli has 170 facilities and R&D centres across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 billion euros in 2019.

"The integration synergies of this partnership from across business units will help Marelli drive speed to value and realize its vision of transforming the future of mobility in partnership with its customers," the statement said.

As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli.

Also, it will help improve Marelli's operational efficiency and expedite launch of cutting-edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions, it said.

"Wipro is already an IT partner to Marelli, helping the company standardise, simplify and enhance their IT services at a global level. We are glad to be selected as Marelli's engineering partner," Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President (Manufacturing Business Unit) at Wipro, said.

With this new engagement, Wipro is confident of driving better business outcomes for automotive consumers, OEMs and Marelli group, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wipro
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp