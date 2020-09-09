STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises by Rs 251, silver jumps Rs 261

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,931.60 per ounce and USD 26.70 per ounce, respectively.

Published: 09th September 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose by Rs 251 to Rs 52,149 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,898 per 10 gram. Silver prices also jumped Rs 261 to Rs 69,211 per kilogram from Rs 68,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,931.60 per ounce and USD 26.70 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. The growing number of coronavirus cases and the US-China tensions kept the downside limited, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold price Silver price HDFC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp