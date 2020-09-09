STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JSW Steel output grows 5 per cent in August to 13.17 lakh tonnes

During the month under review, the production of flat rolled products grew by 15 per cent year-on-year to 9.80 LT from 8.51 LT in August 2019.

Published: 09th September 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

JSW

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NW DELHI: JSW Steel on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent growth in its crude steel production at 13.17 lakh tonnes (LT) for August 2020.

The company's output in August 2019 had stood at 12.53 LT, the steel maker said in a statement. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, JSW Steel's output in August 2020 was 6 per cent higher compared to 12.46 LT it produced in July 2020.

During the month under review, the production of flat rolled products grew by 15 per cent year-on-year to 9.80 LT from 8.51 LT in August 2019.

On MoM basis, the output of flat rolled products was 4 per cent up as against 9.40 LT in July 2020. However, in August 2020 the production of long rolled products fell by 20 per cent to 2.32 LT from 2.91 LT in the same month last year.

Month-on-month, the long rolled output in August 2020 was 3 per cent down compared to 2.40 LT in July 2020.

The flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JSW Steel crude steel production
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp