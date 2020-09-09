Karnataka, Maharashtra see sharp rise in borrowing this fiscal year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Already saddled with high debt, Indian state governments are now expected to borrow even more during the current fiscal due to the tax shortfall caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Data compiled by Care Ratings shows that there has already been a marked increase in the borrowings of the states of Karnataka (475 per cent), Maharashtra (200 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (117 per cent) so far this financial year compared to a year ago.

These 3 states accounted for 38 per cent of the total state borrowings—12 per cent more than their share a year ago. At the auction of state government securities or state development loans (SDLs) held Tuesday, about 13 states raised a total of Rs 15,675 crore, which was Rs 1,500 crore more than the notified amount of the auction since two states (i.e. Haryana and Maharashtra) exercised the overallotment (green-shoe) option. Haryana accepted an additional Rs 500 crore of the 10 year SDL and Maharashtra accepted a further Rs 1,000 crore through the 11-year security, according to RBI data.

The latest round of borrowing through SDL issuance takes the total market borrowings of 26 states and 2 Union Territories to Rs 2.97 lakh crore so far in this fiscal. This translates to a whopping 51 per cent increase from the corresponding period of 2019-20 (Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

“Of the 26 states that have issued SDLs so far in the financial year, nine states have seen their market borrowings increase by 50 per cent and above when compared with the corresponding period of year ago while five states have seen an increase of 20-41 per cent and 3 states between 4-13 per cent from year ago levels,” the rating agency said in a note. “However, a total of 8 states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttrakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have so far borrowed less,” it pointed out.

Debt rising