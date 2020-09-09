STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wipro bags multi-year contract from Marelli

It major Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from Marelli, a global independent supplier for the automotive industry.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It major Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from Marelli, a global independent supplier for the automotive industry. Wipro said that as a part of the agreeement, the company will build a software engineering factory for Marelli, which will help the latter improve its operational efficiency and expedite the launch of cutting edge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

The announcement comes at a time when automotive and manufacturing companies are looking for mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and are therefore expected to look to expand their Research and Development (R&D) footprints. “Our EngineeringNXT platform... will accelerate Marelli’s ability to innovate at scale, via this strategic engagement.

This partnership is a proof point of the value we bring to the automotive industry and bu ilds upon our growing footprint in Europe and Japan, which are strategic markets for us,” Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said. Pareekh Consulting founder Pareekh Jain said that the deal flow has been steady. “Marelli was looking to consolidate its automotive software development expertise and found a perfect partner. Marelli is already an IT customer of Wipro and has now extended its relationship,” he said. 

