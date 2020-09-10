Australia allows import of Indian pomegranates if biosecurity conditions are met

By PTI

KOLKATA: India will now be able to export pomegranates to Australia for the first time if certain biosecurity conditions are met, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

The development comes after the completion of an import protocol for fresh pomegranates from India, which followed an import risk assessment involving significant collaboration and discussion between Indian and Australian authorities, an official statement said.

There are some biosecurity conditions that must be met by the Australian importers, it added.

"It is another positive development in the Australia- India agricultural relationship. India is well placed to satisfy Australia's growing demand for pomegranates, which is fuelled by their use in restaurants and cooking shows," High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell, said.

"While Australia already produces pomegranates, India will meet the shortfall in the Australian market," O'Farrell said.

In two-way trade in agricultural products, India can import Australian walnuts, almonds and beer made from malting barley, among other things.

Australia had earlier allowed the import of Indian mangoes and table grapes.