Flipkart’s network of kirana stores widens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart said that it has tied-up with 50,000 kirana stores across 850 cities to cater to increased demand and ensure faster deliveries.

After the pandemic impacted the businesses of e-commerce companies in India, stakeholders have been pushing the hyper-local business model by partnering with mom-and-pop stores—still the most reliant source of meeting the shopping needs of the customers.

Flipkart’s rival Amazon recently announced that it will invest $1 billion to partner with the small businesses in India and help them export to other countries. Flipkart said that it has initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application forms, where kirana partners directly uploaded details along with required documentation. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during the pandemic.