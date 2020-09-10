STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold rises by Rs 287, silver jumps Rs 875

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,944 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 26.95 per ounce.

Published: 10th September 2020 03:58 PM

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose by Rs 287 to Rs 52,391 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,104 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained Rs 875 to Rs 69,950 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 69,075 per kilogram.

"Gold prices kept range-bound trading on mixed global cues as market is awaiting comments from European Central Bank (ECB) over monetary policy," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Reliance Securities Senior Research Analyst Sriram Iyer said, "Domestic prices were flat to marginally higher this Thursday afternoon in lackluster trade as most investors awaited the ECB meeting today evening."

Gold Gold price Silver Silver prices
