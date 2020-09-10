STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex soars 646 points as Reliance Industries hits fresh high

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were also among the gainers.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex soared 646 points on Thursday, boosted by a rally in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE index ended 646.40 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840.32. The NSE Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 per cent to 11,449.25.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack as it zoomed over 7 per cent. The company's market valuation rose to Rs 14,66,589.53 crore (USD 199.64 billion) in late afternoon trade.

On Wednesday, the company had announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners would buy 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm for Rs 7,500 crore.

RIL stock jumped 8.45 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,343.90 on the BSE during the day. On the NSE, it gained 8.49 per cent to a lifetime high of Rs 2,344.95.

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

Domestic equities started on a positive note, and extended gains mainly driven by strong buying sentiment in Reliance Industries, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Seoul and Tokyo closed with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.27 per cent lower at USD 40.27 per barrel.

TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp