STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

British Airways to start flight services from London to Hyderabad from September 12

The airline will operate four flights a week on the route, British Airways said in a release on Thursday.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways plane

British Airways plane (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: British Airways has announced its flight services to Hyderabad from London Heathrow, starting September 12.

As of now, the UK-based carrier has only been operating outbound flights from Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, under the bilateral air bubble pact between India and the UK.

The airline will operate four flights a week on the route, British Airways said in a release on Thursday.

It is already operating outbound flights from Hyderabad to London following the opening up of Indian skies for special flights in August, the airline said.

"British Airways, which is already operating outbound flights from Hyderabad to London following the opening up of Indian skies for special flights in August, will now be flying from London Heathrow to Hyderabad as well, starting September 12," said the release.

British Airways is also flying to Heathrow five times a week each from Delhi and Mumbai and four times a week each from Chennai and Bengaluru, making it a total of 23 flights a week from India to the UK, including flights from Hyderabad, the airline stated.

As scheduled international air passenger services are suspended since late March, India has established air bubble pacts with the US, France, Kuwait, Qatar, the UK, Canada and Germany, which allow overseas carriers from the respective countries to resume flight services.

Under the pact with the UK, Indian carriers SpiceJet and Vistara have also been allowed to operate into Britain.

TAGS
British Airways Hyderabad London UK Flight services Fight service
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp