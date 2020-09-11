IndiGo operates over 1,700 cargo flights in five months

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier IndiGo operated over 1,700 cargo charter flights, transporting over 14,300 tonnes of supplies between April 18 and September 7, which is equivalent to the total cargo handled by the carrier in the last fiscal, the airline said on Friday.

These flights, comprising both domestic and international, were operated across 21 destinations, it said in a release.

The international destinations include Bishkek, Cairo, Almaty and Tashkent, it added.

"We operated passenger flights in 'freighter mode', with cargo secured in the cabins, to domestic and international stations.

We have deployed 10 aircraft for cargo operations and will continue this arrangement even after we resume operations at pre-COVID capacities," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said.

"We have learnt a lot of lessons over the last few months on the cargo side, while strengthening revenue streams and creating new records," he added.

IndiGo said it earned marginally higher revenue over these months as compared to the cargo revenue clocked during FY2019-20.

With just 32 per cent of operations in August, IndiGo managed to generate the highest ever monthly net revenue, with January being the last top earning month, the release said.