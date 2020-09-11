STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI lays down guidelines for banks to appoint chief compliance officers

According to an RBI circular, the CCO should be appointed for a minimum fixed period of three years in the rank of a general manager or not below two levels of the rank of CEO.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday laid down guidelines for appointment of chief compliance officer (CCO) in banks to ensure uniform approach with regard to compliance and risk management culture across the banking industry.

According to an RBI circular, the CCO should be appointed for a minimum fixed period of three years in the rank of a general manager or not below two levels of the rank of CEO.

"Such an independent compliance function is required to be headed by a designated CCO selected through a suitable process with an appropriate 'fit and proper' evaluation/selection criteria to manage compliance risk effective," the RBI said.

Observing that the banks follow diverse practices in this regard, the RBI said guidelines are meant to bring uniformity in approach followed by banks, to align the supervisory expectations on CCOs with best practices.

As per the guidelines, a CCO "may be transferred/ removed before completion of the tenure only in exceptional circumstances with the explicit prior approval of the board after following a well-defined and transparent internal administrative procedure".

The CCO, it added, should be a senior executive of the bank, preferably in the rank of a general manager or an equivalent position (not below two levels from the CEO).

The CCO could also be recruited from the market. Further, there shall not be any "dual hatting", the RBI said.

In other words, the CCO "shall not be given any responsibility which brings elements of conflict of interest, especially the role relating to business".

Roles which do not attract direct conflict of interest like role of anti-money laundering officer can be performed by the CCO in those banks where principle of proportionality in terms of bank's size, complexity, risk management strategy and structures justifies that.

Also, the CCO should not be a member of any committee which brings his/her role in conflict with responsibility as member of the committee, including any committee dealing with purchases/ sanctions, it said.

"In case the CCO is member of a committee, he/she may have only advisory role," the guidelines said. As per the circular, no vigilance case or adverse observation from the RBI should be pending against the candidate identified for appointment as the CCO.

Selection of the candidate for the post of the CCO should be done on the basis of a well-defined selection process and recommendations made by the senior executive-level selection committee constituted by the board for the purpose, it added.

TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp