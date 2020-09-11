STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi raises minimum investment corpus in equities to 75 pc for multicap funds

Further, such funds will have to make a minimum investment of 25 per cent each in equity and related instruments of largecap, midcap and smallcap companies, Sebi said in a circular.

Published: 11th September 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked asset allocation framework for multicap mutual funds, asking such funds to have a minimum corpus of 75 per cent invested in equities as against the present mandate of 65 per cent.

Further, such funds will have to make a minimum investment of 25 per cent each in equity and related instruments of largecap, midcap and smallcap companies, Sebi said in a circular.

All the existing multicap funds will ensure compliance with the provisions within one month from the date of publishing of the next list of stocks by industry body Amfi (Association of Mutual Funds in India), that is January 2021, it added.

"In order to diversify the underlying investments of multicap funds across the large, mid and smallcap companies and be true to label, it has been decided to partially modify the scheme characteristics of multicap fund," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

At present, multicap funds need to invest 65 per cent of total assets in equity and its related securities.

Besides, there is no restriction on the exposure such funds need to make in large, mid and smallcap stocks, therefore, experts believe most of the multicap funds have higher allocation towards largecap, and residual exposure in mid and smallcap.

"Now with this circular in effect, we will see most funds increasing their exposure in mid and smallcaps, while largecap already had lion's share," Samco Group Head - RankMF Omkeshwar Singh said.

Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO, of Samco Group said the new provision will lead to increased buying in mid or smallcap by multicap MFs to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore.

This will be a disruption opposite to the one we saw in October 2018, when Sebi first introduced scheme categorisation.

That had led to outflows from small and midcaps.

The inverse will happen this time, he added.

TAGS
Sebi multicap mutual funds minimum investment corpus
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp