STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Factory output falls, rate slows to 10.4 per cent in July

The contraction has eased compared to 16.6 per cent decline in the previous month

Published: 12th September 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Industrial area, Air pollution, Factory, Manufacturing plant

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s Industrial production contracted by 10.4 per cent in the month of July, for the fifth month in a row. However, the decline was less steeper than the previous months as industrial activity started resuming. The contraction has eased compared to the 16.6 per cent contraction in June. The IIP has witnessed 4.3 per cent growth in July last year.

“With the lifting of restrictions in the  subsequent periods, industrial activity is resuming. The Index for the month of July 2020 stands at 118.1 as compared to 54.0, 89.5 and 108.9 for April, May and June,” according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Data from National Statistical Office showed that while electrcity generation fell 2.5 per cent with improvement in power demand and  Mining recording contraction of 13 per cent during July.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 78 per cent of the IIP, saw contraction of 11 per cent, and out of 23 industries all showed contraction barring tobacco and pharmaceutical. Capital goods segment, which denotes investment in industry, contracted by 22.8 per cent in July, continuing its eighteenth consecutive monthly decline, the data showed.

On use-based classification, primary goods, capital goods and intermediate goods saw factory output decline of 10.9 per cent, 22.8 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively. Infrastructure and construction goods reported a fall of 10.6 per cent in industrial production. Consumer durable segment continued to show high contraction shrinking by 23.6 per cent.

Only consumer non-durables, which include essential items,  registered a 6 per cent growth. According to Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, the pace of contraction could ease further to 6-8 per cent in August.

On the path to recovery

The contraction in capital goods output, an indicator for investment activity, too was softer in July at 28.8 per cent than the 36.8 per cent fall seen in the previous month. 

TAGS
Industrial production factory output
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp