STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys USD 15.973 billon

In the month, the central bank bought USD 16.903 billion and sold USD 930 million in the spot market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Published: 12th September 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in July after it purchased USD 15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market, according to its monthly bulletin.

In the month, the central bank bought USD 16.903 billion and sold USD 930 million in the spot market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the same month of 2019, the RBI was a net seller of US dollars after it bought USD 1.592 billion and sold 1.685 billion. In June and May, 2020, the RBI had net bought USD 9.814 billion and USD 4.363 billion respectively.

 In April, it had sold USD 1.142 billion on a net basis. In FY20, the central bank net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion while sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net sales at the end of July were at USD 379 million, compared to a net purchase of USD 2.459 billion in June, data showed.

TAGS
RBI Reserve bank Reserve bank of India
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp