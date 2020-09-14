STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

11 per cent health insurance claims during April-August triggered by Covid: Survey

According to the study, increasing incidence of coronavirus cases and the rising cost of treatment have also been promoting more people to opt for health insurance.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus insurance

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health insurance claims arising from Covid-19 infections and associated treatment costs stood at as much as 11 per cent of all health insurance claims raised during the first five months of the current fiscal year, said a research survey conducted by financial services markteplace Policybazaar.com.

According to the study, increasing incidence of coronavirus cases and the rising cost of treatment have also been promoting more people to opt for health insurance. The marketplace accounts for about 10 per cent of India’s retail health insurance market and said the data analysed was for the period between April 1 to August 31.

“As per Policybazaar data, Covid claims are only 11 per cent out of overall claims. The rest 89 per cent are of other major illnesses...,” it said, adding that the pandemic has “triggered everyone to prioritise health insurance like never before, not only for protection against a pandemic but also against any bigger events or illnesses like lifestyle diseases”.

The survey also noted that the cost of treatment may go up to more than Rs 10 lakh in case of prolonged hospitalisation.A comprehensive health insurance policy with Rs 10 lakh sum insured for a 32-year-old costs anywhere between Rs 7,000–9,000 annually, it pointed out. 

“As all the health insurance policies are being sold online in the last three months, the demand for 1 crore (sum assured) grew from 3 per cent to 40 per cent. Amidst the Covid scare, most people are looking at protecting themselves and their families with a whole some plan,” said Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com. 

A comprehensive plan available in the market with ₹a Rs 1 crore sum insured for a 32-year-old will cost somewhere around Rs 13,000-15,000 annually, the survey noted. The health insurance business for the company also grew rapidly, by 130 per cent during July and 90 per cent during the April-June quarter. The high cost of hospitalisation is also due to the age distribution of people with serious Covid infections, predominantly older people, where co-morbidities increase costs. 

Costly treatment

The survey noted that treatment cost may go up to more than `10 lakh in case of prolonged hospitalisation, which has been seen in mostly older patients

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Insurance Covid 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp