STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ED attaches assets valued at Rs 91.8 crore in loan fraud case reported in erstwhile Syndicate Bank

An ED official said that the agency attached the properties -- owned by Udaipur's CA Bharat Bomb, Shankar Lal Khandelwal and others -- in the loan fraud case reported in the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 91.8 crore in connection with a bank fraud involving Rs 1,267 crore.

An ED official said that the agency attached the properties -- owned by Udaipur's CA Bharat Bomb, Shankar Lal Khandelwal and others -- in the loan fraud case reported in the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

The attached assets include agricultural land, plots, shops, offices, flats, and bungalows in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Sri Ganganagar districts of Rajasthan and the money lying in bank accounts.

The ED took over the case on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against officials of the erstwhile Syndicate Bank (now Canara Bank) and certain private persons.

It was alleged that the fraud's mastermind Bharat Bomb, a Udaipur-based Chartered Accountant, in collusion with bank officials had defrauded the bank of Rs 1,267.79 crore.

During the ED's probe into the money laundering aspect of the case, it was revealed that the proceeds of the crime were transferred by Bharat Bomb into various bank accounts through a complex maze of transactions.

"He had invested the money in the purchase of immovable properties in his name and that of his family members, associates, employees, fictitious firms and companies, and real estate projects in Udaipur," an ED official said.

The official said that such properties were held in the name of Bharat, his wife Pooja, father Shanti Lal, and accomplices Mahendra Meghwal, Vineet Jain, Pradeep Nimawat, and various entities like Rameshwaram Material Trading Company Private Limited, EWDPL, Chandigarh Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Khandelwal's company Shree Govind Kripa Buildcon Pvt Ltd, and others.

Earlier, the ED had attached properties valued at Rs 386.58 crore and announced seizure of Rs 2.25 crore in the form of a demand draft in the case.

The ED had filed a charge sheet against 81 accused, including Bharat Bomb, Vineet Jain, Mahendra Meghwal, Vipul Kaushik, Khandelwal, Anoop Bartaria, Himanshu Verma, certain bank officials and others in a special PMLA court in Jaipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syndicate Bank Bank fraud case Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp