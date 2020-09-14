STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IRDAI proposes GST cut on health, life insurance premiums

Those paying insurance premiums may soon see a reduction in their costs across the life and health categories with the sector regulator reportedly proposing a cut in tax rates. 

Published: 14th September 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

health insurance

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Those paying insurance premiums may soon see a reduction in their costs across the life and health categories with the sector regulator reportedly proposing a cut in tax rates.According to officials, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed to the Union Ministry of Finance that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on insurance premium payments be reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

This has been a request that has been repeatedly set forth by the industry, whose representatives note that insurance penetration is still very low in the Indian market and lowering the costs associated with insurance products would significantly boost adoption. 

The time is also ripe for such a boost, they add, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a sharp rise in the number of people picking up insurance policies—despite the hassles posed by the lockdown—and a rate cut would go a long way in adding to the trend. However, any decision on GST rate cuts are only taken at the GST Council, which is a Centre-States federal decision making body which decides on how to revise the tax rate structure.

The Council is next set to meet on September 19, but a tax cut in the current scenario may be a tough call to make for the  entity. Multiple lockdowns and rising infections have eroded the government’s tax revenues to a large extent, both at the Central and state levels. With the government staring at a huge tax shortfall and having already asked states to borrow on the market to make up for the gap in compensation cess collections, a tax cut may be an unlikely decision at the next meeting. 

According to officials, the IRDAI’s proposal is not the first time it has made such a request. The organisation has pitched for a reduction in tax rates to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent several times over the past few years. A proposal is accepted by the GST Council only after the nominated fitment committee takes it up, conducts detailed consultations and analyses, and submits its recommendations. 

Repeated Suggestion

  • Both IRDAI and the industry have sought tax cuts earlier
  • While the Council is to meet on September 19, a tax cut may be a tough ask due to the tax shortfall
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRDAI GST
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp