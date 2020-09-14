STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stock markets to take cue from global factors over the coming week

“With the lack of any official statements from the high level talks to defuse border tensions, investors need to be prepared for slow progress in this regard.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Market investors are likely to look towards developments in the geopolitical sphere to drive their equity transactions over the coming week, according to analysts from Indian brokerages. Several factors, such as changes in the India-China border tensions, are likely to be the driving force behind both Indian benchmark stock indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

Both benchmarks saw a good recovery last week after a correction of over 2.5 per cent in the previous week.The BSE Sensex rose 497.37 points or 1.30 per cent, while the NSE Nifty gained 130.60 points or 1.15 per cent during the trading week ended September 11.

However, the past week’s rally had been disproportionately driven by the massive rise in heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., which announced a large investment into its retail ventures. Going forward, however, the India-China row is likely to be the primary driving force.

“With the lack of any official statements from the high level talks to defuse border tensions, investors need to be prepared for slow progress in this regard. As such, this uncertainty will keep worrying the markets for the short term,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Both India and China had last week agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the border tensions in eastern Ladakh. Whether there is any real disengagement of forces on the LAC will be keenly watched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp