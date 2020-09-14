STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS becomes second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to cross Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark

The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,492.30 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to Rs 2,504.20  -- its record high.

Published: 14th September 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited.

The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,492.30 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to Rs 2,504.20  -- its record high.

On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at Rs 2,489.20.

Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added Rs 44,503.84 crore to its market valuation to reach Rs 9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation, after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

RIL in October last year became the first Indian company to reach the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Its current market capitalisation is Rs 15,56,857.73 crore.

So far this year, share of TCS have gained 15.31 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Reliance Industries Limited
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp