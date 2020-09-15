STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dream 11 parent firm raises $225 million at $2.5 billlion valuation

Dream11’s title sponsorship for IPL 2020 was a closely contested battle,  with edtech majors Upgrad and Unacademy also reportedly fighting for the same.

Published: 15th September 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dollars, foreign currency, USD

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online gaming company Dream Sports on Monday said that it has raised $225 million in a fresh funding round led by American private equity giant TigerGlobal, in which other other investors such as TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures also participated. 

The current funding has valued DreamSports at $2.5 billion, almost double the valuation of $1.1 billion a year ago. Dream Sports has a number of sports tech platforms, including fantasy gaming start-up Dream11, under its portfolio. Dream11 recently won the title sponsorship for the Indian PRemier League 2020 with a bid of $32 million. 

Currently, DreamSports is the only sports tech start-up in the elite unicorn club in India, which is dominated by e-commerce, digital payments, edtech, and mobility companies. “The sports sector has high growth potential in India. There is a significant opportunity to enhance the fan experience and we are excited to partner with Dream Sports to leverage technology in ways that will deepen the connection between Indian fans and the sports they love,” Akshay Tanna, managing director, TPG said.

Dream11’s title sponsorship for IPL 2020 was a closely contested battle,  with edtech majors Upgrad and Unacademy also reportedly fighting for the same. According to business intelligence platform, paper.vc, the current secondary investment in Dream11 appears to be due a stake sale by Tencent, since the Chinese firm has run into trouble with the Indian government, reducing it’s stake to single digits. “In the last two years, we have grown beyond fantasy sports to sports content, merchandise, streaming, experiences, and there is much more to come,” Harsh Jain, CEO, Dream Sports said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dream Sports TigerGlobal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp