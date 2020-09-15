STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises by Rs 422, silver jumps Rs 1,013

The rupee pared early gains to settle 16 paise lower at 73.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Published: 15th September 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose by Rs 422 to Rs 53,019 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation and positive global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,597 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also witnessed buying interest as it jumped Rs 1,013 to Rs 70,743 per kilogram from Rs 69,730 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 422 on rupee depreciation and rally in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared early gains to settle 16 paise lower at 73.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,963 per ounce, while silver quoted flat at USD 27.31 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded strong on Tuesday on broad dollar weakness ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee meet. Gold witnessed buying on economic growth concerns over rising virus cases across the globe," Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold Gold price
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp