Larsen & Toubro on top of the charts on LinkedIn

L&T with its 20 lakh and five thousand plus followers, is the top most followed conglomerate, with Reliance Industries followed the second most at over 18 lakh, 98 thousand followers.

Published: 15th September 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro on Monday said that it has topped the LinkedIn charts in terms of most the followed Indian conglomerate, leaving behind Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Group and Adani Group.

L&T with its 20 lakh and five thousand plus followers, is the top most followed conglomerate, with Reliance Industries followed the second most at over 18 lakh, 98 thousand followers, over 15 lakhs 2 thousand followers for Aditya Birla Group, 4 lakh 83 thousand plus for Tata Group, over 3 lakh 41 thousand followers for Adani Group and over One lakh 58 thousand followers for Godrej Group, Linkedin data showed as on September  7.

Yuvraj Mehta, Head, Corporate Brand Management & Communications at Larsen & Toubro said: “We have grown this follower base through consistent and targeted messaging. The content strategy for a B2B conglomerate like L&T needs to be highly focused and different from a typical FMCG or a consumer products brand play book.”

