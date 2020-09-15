STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sales, aftersales showing very positive results: Lamborghini India's Sharad Agarwal

Optimism surrounding the progress of COVID-19 vaccine is also turning people positive.

Published: 15th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Optimism over COVID-19 vaccine and gradual opening of the economy has resulted in improved business outlook and is helping Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini generate new orders in the Indian market, according to a top company official.

With 'Unlock' gaining momentum in the country after the phase of lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini India is finding that positive consumer sentiment is driving both its sales and aftersales services.

"Business is moving good given the scenario. Yes, we have started delivering cars," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said. He further said, "there are new models which are coming in.

We have a long waiting time (for the cars). People know that their cars are only going to arrive next year. That way business is positive and also in aftersales we are now getting good throughputs, which means that people have started using their cars."

Stating that orders have started coming in now, Agarwal said, "there is one thing which people are understanding that if they order the car now in September, it is going to come only in March-April next year because we have a waiting period of around 6-8 months."

He said optimism surrounding the progress of COVID-19 vaccine is also turning people positive.

"Given the kind of news that people are hearing that the COVID-19 vaccine will be out by the end of the year people are turning hopeful for next year. That is helping us to generate new orders in the market. In fact, I will say that our order inflow is pretty positive," Agarwal added.

While Russia has claimed to have clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine on humans proving effectiveness of the medication to the virus, in India Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which is conducting trials for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin had claimed that results of trial on monkeys demonstrated the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model.

Serum Institute of India has also stated that it will resume clinical trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate after getting the permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) following Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) confirming that the trials in the UK were safe.

AstraZeneca resumed human trials in the UK days after a pause had been announced in the trials after an adverse reaction in one of the participants.

Commenting on the current business scenario, Agarwal said, "I will say both sales and aftersales are showing us very positive results. Marketing remains confined to digital largely or meeting customers one to one, doing test drives or demonstrations." He further said discussions with prospective buyers "are happening well and there are few discussions but very constructive discussions".

Commenting on the company's Aventador sports car which had recently celebrated its 10,000 units milestone globally, Agarwal said, "in India we have a very good success with the Aventador with approximately 40 cars. India has all the variants of Aventador which we introduced in its lifecycle till now."

"We have some more years of the Aventador lifecycle and in this we should add some more cars to the Indian roads because it is also going to be the last naturally aspirated V12 from Lamborghini. We do have pending Aventadors in the order book," Agarwal said adding, the next generation Aventador successor will be based on hybrid technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic Lamborghini Car sales
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp