STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 11,500

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank and M&M.

Published: 15th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 212.87 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 38,969.50; while the NSE Nifty rose 60.30 points or 0.53 per cent to 11,500.35.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank and M&M.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 97.92 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 38,756.63, while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 11,440.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Domestic equities opened on a positive note tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 39.57 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE NIFTY
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp