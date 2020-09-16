STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold slips Rs 137; silver too declines Rs 517

The rupee strengthened by 12 paise and settled at 73.52 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday supported by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

Published: 16th September 2020 04:45 PM

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 137 to Rs 53,030 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had on Tuesday closed at Rs 53,167 per 10 gram. "Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were down by Rs 137 on rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver also declined Rs 517 to Rs 70,553 per kg, from the previous close of Rs 71,070 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,967.7 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.40 per ounce.

"Gold prices (globally) fluctuated in the upper range ahead of key Federal Open Market Committee meeting," he added.

