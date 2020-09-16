STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Panel suggests abolishing LTCG tax on start-up investment

To support start-ups, the government is working on credit guarantee scheme which would facilitate easy lending to these companies.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Standing Committee on Finance headed by ex-minister of state Jayant Sinha has 
recommended to the Centre that the tax on long term capital gains (LTCG) should be abolished for all investments in start-ups, which are made through collective investment vehicles (CIVs) such as angel funds, alternate investment funds (AIF), and investment LLPs.

The report suggested that tax concessions be given to the start-ups which are designated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal   Trade (DPIIT) for minimum two years to push  investments in the start-up ecosystem. The start-ups are, currently, challenged  with liquidity concerns caused by the pandemic and the drying up of funds from Chinese investors.

The report titled — Financing the start-up Ecosystem —states that after the two year period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) may be applied to CIV so that revenue neutrality is maintained. It added that the STTs associated with the CIVs can be easily calculated and that the taxation system will be made fairer, less cumbersome and transparent.

The committee added that the current taxation system is advantageous to foreign investors compared to domestic since there are lesser jurisdictions and low taxes for fund management services in the former case. Besides, the house panel also recommended that the chief financial institutions in the country should also be made to divert a portion of their investible surplus into  domestic funds for meeting capital requirements of the start-ups.

The role of the Small Industries Development Bank of India’s (SIDBI) Fund of Funds has also been emphasised in the report, calling for its expansion and disbursal of more funds to start-ups in order to be self-reliant. Earlier, the DPIIT had said that it is working on two start-up centric schemes — credit guarantee and seed fund — to enable easy lending to start-ups in the early ideation phase.

DPIIT WORKING ON TWO SCHEMES

To support start-ups, the government is working on credit guarantee scheme which would facilitate easy lending to these companies.

Besides, the contours of a seed fund scheme is also being worked upon. This will help start-ups, especially in the ideation to the proof of concept phase, to raise funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayant Sinha Tax Startups LLPs
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp