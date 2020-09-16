STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toyota plans to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in India

Denying reports of non-expansion in the country due to higher taxes, the company said it plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in developing vehicle technology and electric components.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japanese carmaker Toyota Kirloskar on Tuesday said that they continue to remain committed to the Indian market and their operations in the country is an integral part of their global strategy. Denying reports of non-expansion in the country due to higher taxes, the company said it plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in developing vehicle technology and electric components.

“The news that Toyota Company will stop investing in India is incorrect. @vikramkirloskar has clarified that Toyota will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore in next 12 months,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. Responding to the tweet, Vikram Kirloskar, vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor( TKM) said, “Absolutely! We are investing Rs 2,000+ cr in electric components and technology for the domestic customer and export.

We are committed to the future of India and will continue to put all effort in society, environment, skilling and technology.” The report was not taken lightly by the Indian government as it undermines its  effort to attract investment in the country, especially from manufacturers who are looking to exit China. The Centre is planning to shell out incentives worth  $23 billion to attract manufacturers to set-up plans in India.

For the Covid-hit auto sector, the government has already promised looking at high GST rates and rolling out incentive-based scrappage policy by September end. Earlier in the day, TKM in a statement said that its first step is to ensure full  capacity utilization of what it has created and this will take time.

It added that in wake of the slowdown, further exaggerated by the Covid-19 impact, the automobie industry has requested the government for support through a viable tax structure.  TKM’s market share in the last one year has fallen from five per cent to below five per cent share in the  domestic passenger vehicle market.  The sector is dominated largely by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Investment
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp