BSNL's 44 pc mobile network equipment from ZTE, 9 pc from Huawei

Based on information collected from telecom operators, Dhotre said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has not deployed any telecom equipment from ZTE and Huawei for providing services.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:49 PM

BSNL

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 44 per cent mobile network equipment of state-run BSNL is sourced from Chinese firm ZTE and 9 per cent from Huawei, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

While replying to a question on the market share of Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei in India, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre said that the government maintains no data of Chinese telecom gear makers.

Based on information collected from telecom operators, Dhotre said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has not deployed any telecom equipment from ZTE and Huawei for providing services.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has 44.4 per cent of its mobile network equipment from M/s ZTE and 9 per cent from M/s Huawei.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has 10 per cent of its mobile network equipment from Chinese equipment manufacturers," Dhotre said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) procure and deploy telecom equipment from vendors based on their techno-commercial interests provided they adhere to the security provisions given in the licence.

Hence, no such data is maintained by Department of Telecommunications (DoT)," Dhotre said.

He said that the the DoT has asked telecom operators to get their network audit done by an external agency.

The minister shared that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) follows a multi-vendor strategy for procuring equipment for different requirements in its network and has always been compliant to the various security-related requirements placed upon it by the DoT notifications.

"Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL), uses telecom equipment of several vendors partners including Indian, American, European, Chinese across the different network domains, radio, core and transport and follow a multi-vendor approach for its networks to build robust and secure networks," Dhotre said.

He said that there are comprehensive security conditions as part of existing License Agreement for telecom service providers to address security concerns.

"As per condition no 39.

6 of Chapter VI of Unified License, each licensee have to undertake an audit of their networks or get their networks audited from security point of view once in a financial year from a network audit and certification agency," Dhotre said.

The DoT on December 6, 2019, had directed the Telecom Service Providers i.

e.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited & Vodafone Idea Limited to carry out special security audit of their network by an external agency, he said.

The minister also clarified that the DoT has not issued any order regarding providing source code for security testing.

 

