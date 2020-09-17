STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST rate on cars lower than pre-GST regime; auto cos should cut royalty payments: FinMin sources

Taxes on automobiles are in the highest bracket across the globe without much exception, the sources said.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto companies should cut costs by reducing royalty payments to their parent companies abroad instead of asking the government to reduce GST, finance ministry sources said on Thursday, responding to criticism on high taxes in India.

Most globally established companies in the sector have flourished in the current taxation and regulatory regime, which is evident from the huge royalty payouts made by Indian partners to their foreign parent firms, they added.

Toyota Motor Corp is not looking at further expansion in India due to the country's high taxes, the firm's vice chairman of India unit Shekar Viswanathan had reportedly said in an interview earlier this week.

Finance ministry sources said India's tax policy regarding the automobile sector has been quite consistent for the last three decades now in the form of allowing foreign investment and incentivising domestic manufacturing.

GST rates on automobiles are less than what VAT and excise duty rates used to be in the pre-GST times.

All of a sudden, dissent in some quarters on tax rates on automobiles is surprising, they added.

"In fact, these companies should cut down their costs of manufacturing by cutting down the royalty payments to their parent companies abroad instead of asking the government to reduce GST," a source said.

Taxes on automobiles are in the highest bracket across the globe without much exception, the sources said.

Japan currently has three types of taxes on automobiles -- once on the purchase, then an annual automobile tax based on engine size, and finally a weight tax at inspections required once every two years.

Over and above this, there is GST at the highest end of the applicable rates, they said.

Also, in the EU, the base rate for VAT/GST on automobiles ranges from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

The UK charges vehicle excise duties which vary with car emission norms and has 14 rate slabs.

Besides, there are road usage charges.

Further, high parking charges are common across the globe, they added.

Sources said vehicles, based on their high pre-GST incidence, were placed in the 28 per cent GST slab.

Passenger vehicles also attract compensation cess ranging from 1 to 22 per cent.

However, even with compensation cess, the tax rate has not gone beyond pre-GST levels, except in few cases which were enjoying certain duty concessions, they added.

"Most of the countries provide certain concessions to electric vehicles. Given this, it would be unfair to claim that the GST rates in India are astounding or a demand dampener," the source said.

Sources further said auto companies that make expensive cars are unable to generate demand in the domestic market as buyers are not interested.

But there are many companies which have launched small cars at affordable prices and are able to sell their vehicles.

"If the regulatory environment was not conducive, it would be hard to imagine new players investing heavily into manufacturing facilities, like Jeep, Kia Motors and MG Motor, to name a few. Those companies which can feel the pulse of the Indian consumer and deliver accordingly are ruling the roost," the source added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auto companies GST rates finance ministry
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp