STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indo-China trade deficit contracts to USD 5.8 billion in April-June this year

Total trade between the two nations slipped to USD 16.55 billion in Q1 FY21 from USD 21.42 billion in the April-June period of 2019-20.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s trade deficit with China came down to $5.8 billion in the April-June 2020-21 
period from $13.1 billion in the same period of the last financial year, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Total trade between the two nations slipped to $16.55 billion in Q1 FY21 from $21.42 billion in the April-June period of 2019-20.

“The government has consistently taken steps to balance our trade with China by increasing our exports to China and to reducing our dependence on imports from China,” Goyal said.  

India’s export to China increased to $ 5.53 billion in Q1FY21, from $4.16 billion in Q1 FY20, even as both the nations observed strict lockdown to contain coronavirus outbreak during the quarter.

“Appropriate use of trade remedies by way of safeguard, countervailing and anti-dumping duties have been used to protect our industry from unfair trade practices adopted by trading partners. Government has made certain changes in the FDI policy and public procurement policy to safeguard the national interest,” said Goyal. In FY20, India’s trade deficit with China was $48.64 billion which was lower than the trade deficit of $53.56 billion in FY19, according to the data. 

In a separate reply to the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said that at present, about 550 tariff lines (or products) are under the restricted/prohibited category for imports under the Foreign Trade Policy. Imports of these products are restricted from all countries, including China.

CONTINUOUS STEPS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS

The Centre has been taking steps to bridge the trade deficit by lowering trade barriers for Indian exports to China as well, Goyal said. The two nations also agreed to increase bilateral trade in a more balanced manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff Ladakh Standoff India China Trade
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp