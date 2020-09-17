NSE to fully divest 37.5 per cent stake in CAMS via public offer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, on Wednesday announced its initial public offering (IPO), targeting to raise Rs 2,240 crore from investors amid the liquidity flush. The offer will see sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares or 37.4 per cent stake by NSE Investments, the subsidiary of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The entire quantum of shares being sold to investors is NSE’s holding and there will not be any new issue of shares which may see money coming into the company.

Anuj Kumar said NSE decided to sell its entire holding in the company after capital markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directing the top equity bourse to pare its holding in the company.

The company counts on other investors including private equity major Warburg Pincus and the HDFC Group, who will continue to be invested. The issue will open on September 21 and close of September 23. Before that, the anchor investors’ portion will open on September 18, it added.

Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent to retail investors, 15 per cent to non-institutional bidders and there is a reservation of 1.82 lakh shares for employees, who will get the shares at a 10 per cent discount.

The price band has been set at between Rs 1,229-1,230 per share and the company will raise Rs 2,242 crore at the upper end of the band.

The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.