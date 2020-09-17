STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Revenue of Indian airlines falls 85 per cent to I3,651 crore in the first quarter of FY21

Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the airlines have asked the government to set up an interest free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion for the sector.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue of Indian airlines fell by over 85 per cent to Rs 3,651 crore during the first quarter of current financial year (FY21), Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He also informed that the airlines have asked the government to set up an interest free credit line of at least $1.5 billion for the sector.

According  to information provided by the minister, the soon to be sold 
national carrier Air India’s total revenue reduced from Rs 7,066 crore during the April-June 2019 period to Rs 1,531 crore during Q1 FY21. Puri said that government has no other option but to divest its stake in the airline or close its operations. 

Revenue earned by Air India and Air India Express from “Vande Bharat Mission” (VBM) flights up to August 31, 2020 stood at Rs 2,021 crore and Rs 415 crore respectively, according to Puri’s written reply.

Two listed airlines, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had earlier reported a steep decline in their Q1 profit and revenue due to suspension of flight during most part of the quarter.

IndiGo’s revenue fell 92 per cent in Q1 and it reported losses worth Rs 2,844 crore, while SpiceJet posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the first quarter and its revenue plunged by 82.6 per cent to Rs 521 crore.

Both the airlines highlighted the current difficulties faced by the sector but said there is an improvement in the passenger traffic month-on-month. 

According to latest DGCA data, domestic airlines flew 28.32 lakh passengers in August, up from 21.07 lakh in July. However, year-on-year, the traffic was down by 76 per cent. Airlines have also asked for banks and financial institutions to defer repayment of loans by six months, Puri said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Airlines
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp