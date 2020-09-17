STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Skoda launches automatic version of Rapid

The latest version of its c-segment sedan offers 9 per cent higher fuel efficiency over the previous motor, the company said.

Published: 17th September 2020 04:11 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: European car maker Skoda on Thursday launched the automatic transmission version of its TSI-powered Rapid at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) ahead of the festival season.

Skoda India had rolled out Rapid with TSI in manual version only in May this year. A TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) engine is a compact, high-powered and uses less fuel while cutting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

As India emerges from possibly one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, and heads towards festivities, Skoda India has gained some stability (in sales), said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda India Auto at the virtual launch conference.

"Our total sales in June substantially exceeded the February sales while July was better than June," he said.

Hollis said that August was even better with sales crossing the 1,000 mark at 1,003 against 922 cars sold in July.

"In the last three months of 2020, we are almost close to the numbers we were clocking in the same period last year," he added.

He said along with digital sales, Skoda Auto is also forging ahead with its dealership network expansion plans in the country, adding that, "we are investing in doubling our dealership facilities 2022."

He also said that over the next three years, the company is looking to expand to another 50 cities where it does not have any presence at all.

According to a company presentation, Skoda Auto India will have 180 dealerships across the country by 2022 and its geographical presence in 120 cities.

