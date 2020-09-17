STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TVS Motor expands presence in Colombia, to operate 50 exclusive showrooms

Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. 

Published: 17th September 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Venu Srinivasan

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing director of TVS motors. (Photo | File / EPS)

By Express News Service

The Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced their new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia.  

According to TVS, Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre. 

R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers."

"The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market," said Carlos Duran, President of Autotecnica Colombiana SAS.

As part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers.  

Columbia and other Latin American nations have become an important market for Indian two-wheeler makers in recent years.

Earlier this month, niche bikemaker Royal Enfield announced it will commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with  Grupo Simpa,  Royal  Enfield's local distributor in the country since  2018.  
 

