Cabinet note ready on Vehicle Scrappage policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday said that a Cabinet note has already been prepared for the long awaited vehicle scrappage policy. “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has formulated a note for Cabinet on creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles,” Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh told Rajya Sabha in reply to a query.

The proposed policy, once approved, will be applicable on all vehicles, the government had said earlier. The policy had been sent for a fresh round of consultation with stakeholders on the direction of the PMO earlier. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadakri had also said this year that once the policy was approved, India could emerge as a hub for automobile manufacturing since key raw material available from scrapping steel, aluminium and plastic are bound to be recycled, bringing down automobile prices by up to “20-30 per cent”.The government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle rules on July 26, 2019.