MyGate to hire 300 people, offering services to 25,000 gated communities by January

Published: 20th September 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tiger Global-backed MyGate is looking to hire about 300 people over the next few months across various roles, including technology, business development, and sales, as it looks to further strengthen its position in the country.

The company, which helps gated communities manage their security and operations by digitizing and automating manual tasks, currently serves about 10,000 residential complexes and is aiming to expand that to 25,000 by January next year.

Speaking to PTI, MyGate co-founder and COO Abhishek Kumar said, "We are in hiring mode as we speak, we are looking at hiring for product organization, technology, business development, post-sales organization, and those hirings are taking place across cities."

"We are looking at hiring 300 people, and of that 100 or so offers have gone out and we are looking at 200 more across the organization by early January," he added.

Founded in 2016, MyGate currently has about 1,150 employees.

In October last year, the company announced raising USD 56 million from China's Tencent Holdings, US-based Tiger Global Management, JS Capital Management and existing investor Prime Venture Partners.

Kumar said the company had deferred the joining of some staff in April amid the pandemic.

"In April, about 90 people were supposed to join us and since we had already rolled out the offers, we honored all the offers. We just postponed their joining by a few weeks and they have now been onboarded," he said.

In view of the pandemic, the company has introduced a number of features like checking if visitors are wearing masks, helping resident welfare associations send advisories to residents about quarantined homes, among others, to help people stay safe, Kumar said.

"There was also a bit of a reorganisation we did during the lockdown as we could not meet existing or prospective clients in person during the lockdown. So we re-oriented our entire sales and customer growth team to operate online."

"In June, we got back on track to our pre-COVID numbers (in terms of new client acquisition)," Kumar added.

Talking about expansion plans, Kumar said the company is confident about expanding its reach to 26,000-27,000 gated communities from over 10,000 complexes currently.

"We currently offer services to over 10,000 gated communities covering about 2 million homes from across 20-plus cities. Majority of the communities are from the top six regions -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Mumbai and Pune."

"We expect this to grow to 25,000 communities (and 3 million homes) by January and further to 26,000-27,000 gated communities and 4.5-5 million homes by the end of FY21," he said.

While Kumar did not comment on revenue details, he said the company is focusing on investing in strengthening its operations and further expanding within cities where it is present.

He added that the company continues to double down in all cities (of operation) across India and is ramping up operations in cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Raipur and Bhubaneswar (where MyGate recently started operations), he added.

