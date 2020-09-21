STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bus travellers await long distance journeys, supply remains subdued: Report

The top five most searched cities by volume are Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Goa.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab police checking details of passengers travelling in a bus.

Punjab police checking details of passengers travelling in a bus. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bus travellers across India are waiting to undertake long distance journeys for both professional and personal reasons as the country gradually moves forward under Unlock 4.0, but the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of buses in most routes, according to a report by online ticketing aggregator Abhibus.

With recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to ease interstate travel, the industry is witnessing massive demand for travel from customers across the country and has witnessed tremendous spikes over the last few weeks, Abhibus said in a statement.

The top five most searched cities by volume are Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Goa.

"Chennai has witnessed one of the highest demands in terms of route searches of 6,00,000 weekly searches with Bangalore-Chennai and Hyderabad-Chennai each accounting for 3,00,000 weekly searches," it said.

Hyderabad, due to limited routes, is also most sought after on the list, including searches for Vijayawada-Hyderabad (1,25,000), Vizag-Hyderabad (90,000), Bangalore-Hyderabad(1,60,000) amongst top cities from where commuters are looking to travel to Hyderabad.

The Abhibus report found that Delhi/NCR has 5,00,000 weekly searches mostly from UP/Punjab that includes Ludhiana-Delhi (62,000), Amritsar-Delhi (88,000), Chandigarh-Delhi (95,000), Lucknow-NCR (37,000), Kanpur-NCR (18,000) as key sources of traffic to Delhi.

Mumbai has about 2,00,000 weekly searches mostly from outside Maharashtra.

Hyderabad-Mumbai, Bangalore-Mumbai, Goa-Mumbai, Indore-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Mumbai are the top searched routes in this sector, it added.

Goa continues to be a popularly searched destination with over 2,50,000 searches a week, in the first week of September the searches were mostly from Hyderabad (55,000), Mumbai (12,000) and Bangalore (32,000).

The report, however, said the supply side remains a huge dampener due to shortage of buses in most routes, being operated by various road transport corporations (RTCs).

"Private operators have opened up the routes despite a loss making proposition largely due to having to maintain social distancing norms  impacting the inventory of seats and additional expenses being incurred for maintaining safe travel conditions that include frequent sanitisation and cleaning and placing/replacing hand sanitizers for customers use," it added.

Commenting on the findings, Abhibus Chief Operating Officer Rohit Sharma said most of these top destinations are seeing three to five times increased interest compared to last September.

"Customers are waiting for opening up of routes to predominantly undertake essential travel and to some extent tourism. While Delhi/NCR has ample supply, other states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and to some extent Telangana have not yet opened interstate travel. We are witnessing an increase in the pent-up demand on a week on week basis," he added.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bus traveller Unlock 4 Bus rides Long distance travel Buses demand COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp