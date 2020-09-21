STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facebook helps 2.5 million US voters register via its platforms

The company has started showing people in the US information about how to register at the top of the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo (File photo | AP )

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Monday said it has helped 2.5 million people register so far this year across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger before the National Voter Registration Day that falls on September 22.

That's why Facebook has embarked on the largest voting information campaign in American history, with the goal of helping register 4 million eligible voters in the US this year.

Facebook aimed to register 4 million eligible voters in the US this year.

"It's a promising start, but we have more work to do. With six weeks until Election Day and registration deadlines fast approaching in many states, this week we're putting the full force of our platform behind this campaign to empower every eligible voter to make their voice heard in this election," the social network said in a blog post.

The company has started showing people in the US information about how to register at the top of the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps.

These notifications take people to the relevant page with their state's official website or one of the non-partisan partner organisations if online voter registration isn't available in their state.

"We'll keep showing these notifications through September 25, building on previous top-of-feed registration drives we ran this summer," Facebook said.

"On Instagram, those who use the new National Voter Registration Day stickers - launching tomorrow and created by artists from our community - will be added to a special Register To Vote story," the company added.

Facebook app and Instagram will also run campaigns on the platform to encourage people to visit the Voting Information Center.

So far 39 million people have visited the Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram to get information about how to register and how to vote from their state's official website or one of our non-partisan partner sites.

"Next week, we're launching the early voting feature with more information about early voting polling locations, dates, and hours," Facebook said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced to give additional paid time off to all employees at his company who volunteer as poll workers during the 2020 US presidential election in November.

Facebook has launched a poll worker recruitment drive, making it easy for people to sign up and serve as a poll worker with their state election authorities.

