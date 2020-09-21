STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China 'unreliable list'

HSBC was among a group of banks said to have allowed fraudsters to transfer millions of dollars around the world even after it had learned of the scam.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

A logo of HSBC is seen in this file photo

A logo of HSBC is seen in this file photo (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Shares in banking giant HSBC plunged to a 25-year low Monday on fears it could be added to a Chinese list of firms deemed a threat to national security and following news it had been accused of allowing fraudulent activity to go unpunished.

The troubled lender tanked more than four percent to HK$29.60 at one point -- a level not seen since mid-1995 -- as investors fret over its ability to continue doing business in China and Hong Kong, which make up a crucial portion of its growth.

The sell-off came after the Global Times, a state-run English tabloid in China, reported the bank could be one of the first firms to be named on Beijing's "unreliable entity list" as part of a tit-for-tat stand-off with several western countries.

The report pointed to HSBC's participation in Washington's investigation of Huawei and the arrest of its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

Among penalties that can be meted out include restrictions on trade, investment and visas.

"If the company is listed as an unreliable company by China, which looks certain since it’s a Global Times article, the bank will be facing lots of difficulties to do business in China," Banny Lam, at CEB International Investment Corp., told Bloomberg News.

"They may have trouble expanding the mainland business, after investing so much there over the past few years."

On Sunday, HSBC was among a group of banks said to have allowed fraudsters to transfer millions of dollars around the world even after it had learned of the scam.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists cited leaked official US documents that said the bank "kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players" in the past two decades.

HSBC told the investigation team that it has always met its legal duties on reporting suspicious activities.

Shares in another Hong Kong-listed bank, Standard Chartered, also tumbled almost four percent after it was mentioned in the report.

HSBC has seen its share price more than halve so far this year, hit by the pandemic -- net profit slumped 69 percent in the first six months -- and China-US tensions.

The lender acts as a major business conduit between China and the West but that has left it more vulnerable than most to the crossfire of the increasingly bellicose relationship between the superpowers.

The bank has tried to stay in Beijing's good graces, vocally backing Hong Kong's national security law, sparking criticism in Washington and London. 

Analysts saw it as an attempt to protect its access to China, which has a track record of punishing businesses that do not toe Beijing's line. But that has not shielded it from Beijing's wrath. 

"Current tensions between China and the US inevitably create challenging situations for an organisation with HSBC's footprint," HSBC Chief executive Noel Quinn said last month. 

"However, the need for a bank capable of bridging the economies of East and West is acute, and we are well placed to fulfil this role," he added.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSBC China unreliable entity list United States
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp