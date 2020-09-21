STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex plummets 812 points on global selloff, Nifty cracks below 11,300

According to traders, domestic equities followed the sudden selloff in global benchmarks amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 812 points on Monday, led by losses in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid a massive global selloff.

The 30-share BSE index ended 811.68 points or 2.09 per cent lower at 38,034.14.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 254.40 points or 2.21 per cent to finish at 11,250.55.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 8 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Infosys and TCS were the gainers.

According to traders, domestic equities followed the sudden selloff in global benchmarks amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended significantly lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe witnessed heavy selloff in opening trade, declining up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.04 per cent lower at USD 42.27 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened 7 paise and closed at 73.38 against the US dollar.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp