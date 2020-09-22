STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banking shares crash in the wake of FinCEN leaks 

As if on cue, Sensex shed 812 points, partly owing to the 406 suspicious transactions involving 44 Indian banks, whose stocks trembled on Nifty Banking index.

Published: 22nd September 2020

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global markets wore a deep frown as indices from the US to Europe to Asia fell in tandem on Monday. The sensational $2 trillion dirty money trail involving leading global banks, codenamed the FinCEN files, saw banking shares crash without resistance whatsoever.

A rattled Dow industrials opened 650 points lower, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent followed by the Nasdaq that declined 1.2 per cent in opening trade. Europe’s markets too were battered with the CAC-40 in Paris, Frankfurt’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 all opening 3 per cent lower or more, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 2.1 per cent.

As if on cue, Sensex shed 812 points, partly owing to the 406 suspicious transactions involving 44 Indian banks, whose stocks trembled on Nifty Banking index. If IndusInd Bank touched intra-day lows, others like Bandhan Bank, SBI and Axis Bank fell over 4 per cent each.

The decline mirrors the trend among global banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, which saw some of the sharpest early declines on Dow Jones, followed by HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group which plunged over 4 per cent each.

Confidential documents accessed by Buzzfeed and analyzed jointly by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) found that banks — some even after receiving warnings — moved money to people or entities they couldn’t identify.

Notable among the global lenders are Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, while almost all Indian banks including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank saw traces of the alleged suspicious transactions.

The reports comprise a cache of over 2,000 secret documents red-flagged to the US financial watchdog—Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — for suspected money laundering, terrorism, drug dealing or financial fraud and are the most detailed records ever leaked. The reports by themselves are not evidence of illegality or financial crime, but are red-flagged by banks for suspicious behaviour tipping law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

The dirty money trail involves channeling proceeds of crimes like drug dealing or corruption into unblemished accounts. Data files made public on ICIJ’s website for public use showed date-wise transactions between overseas lenders and Indian bank branches.

For instance, some 26 transactions between DBS Bank and Allahabad Bank between November, 2015 and February, 2016 were red-flagged. FinCEN files revealed that Standard Chartered moved cash that allegedly funded terrorism.

Worryingly, 44 Indian banks (domestic and foreign branches) were used to receive or remit funds. According to reports, some of these transactions were already under investigation by Indian authorities.





