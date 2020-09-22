STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Parliament passes bill providing relief to taxpayers on compliance front amid COVID

The bill was returned amid several opposition parties boycotting the House proceedings protesting the suspension of eight members. The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill on September 19.

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Tuesday gave its approval to a taxation bill that seeks to provide various reliefs in terms of compliance requirements for taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, which seeks to replace an ordinance and make few other changes in direct and indirect tax laws, was returned by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: Parliment passes bill to amend companies law; various offences decriminalised

The bill was returned amid several opposition parties boycotting the House proceedings protesting the suspension of eight members. The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill on September 19.

The reliefs in the bill include extending deadlines for filing returns and for linking PAN and Aadhaar.

It also provides tax benefits on donations made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES FUND) set up in March in the wake of the pandemic.

The Bill amends the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

ALSO READ: SAD to hold 'chakka jaam' in Punjab, Sukhbir Badal to launch four-day campaign

The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020, was promulgated in March.

Replying to a short debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the ordinance was necessary to defer various compliance deadlines under GST and Income Tax (I-T) Act during the COVID-19 times.

She said as a bill was being brought to replace the ordinance, the government incorporated other matters like facilitating investment in IFSC Gift City.

ALSO READ: Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills

The bill seeks to make faceless assessment applicable to at least eight processes under the I-T Act, including for collection and recovery of tax and gathering of information.

Also, the bill amends the Finance Act, 2020 to clarify with regard to capping of surcharge at 15 per cent on dividend income of the Foreign Portfolio Investor.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament bill taxpayers Taxation bill
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp