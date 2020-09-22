STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Parliment passes bill to amend companies law; various offences decriminalised

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha, amid several opposition MPs boycotting the proceedings of the House.

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to further amend the Companies Act and decriminalise various compoundable offences as well as promote ease of doing business in the country.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha, amid several opposition MPs boycotting the proceedings of the House to protest suspension of eight members.

The Lok Sabha had given its approval to the bill on September 19.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to decriminalise various penal provisions, permit direct overseas listing of Indian corporates and introduce a new chapter related to producer organisations in the legislation.

Reduction in penalties for certain offences as well as in timeline for rights issues, relaxation in CSR compliance requirements and creation of separate benches at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) are also among the proposed changes.

Speaking on the bill after a brief discussion in Rajya Sabha, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government keeps coming to Parliament with amendments as the Companies Act 2013 still has issues.

She said the stakeholders keep giving inputs as they say the law was not still helping them and they were facing issues related to compliances.

Around 48 sections of the Companies Act, 2013 are being amended to decriminalise various offences.

Sitharaman said there are currently around 124 penal provisions compared to 134 in 2013 under the Companies Act.

The minister, however, stressed that those engaged in fraud, deceit and injuries to public interest, will be dealt with firmly.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Companies Act Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp