Tata Motors rolls out 300,000th unit of Tiago from Sanand plant

By PTI

MUMBAI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said it rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of its mid-sized hatchback Tiago from the Sanand passenger vehicles manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The car maker had started production of Tiago from this facility in February 2016. "Tata Motors on Monday rolled out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Launched in 2016, " the company said in a release.

It was the first product under the Impact design philosophy and brought to the market a host of segment first features at the time of its launch in 2016, according to Tata Motors.

'Impact Design' philosophy' uses elements created across Tata Motors Design studios in Britain, Italy and India. Available in both manual and AMT options, the latest edition of Tiago comes fitted with the all new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS-VI petrol engine.