STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors rolls out 300,000th unit of Tiago from Sanand plant

It was the first product under the Impact design philosophy and brought to the market a host of segment first features at the time of its launch in 2016, according to Tata Motors.

Published: 22nd September 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said it rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of its mid-sized hatchback Tiago from the Sanand passenger vehicles manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The car maker had started production of Tiago from this facility in February 2016. "Tata Motors on Monday rolled out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Launched in 2016, " the company said in a release.

It was the first product under the Impact design philosophy and brought to the market a host of segment first features at the time of its launch in 2016, according to Tata Motors.

'Impact Design' philosophy' uses elements created across Tata Motors Design studios in Britain, Italy and India. Available in both manual and AMT options, the latest edition of Tiago comes fitted with the all new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS-VI petrol engine.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Tiago
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp