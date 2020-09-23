75 per cent of India’s small businesses want to sell online now, says Amazon India VP

Bismah Malik By

BENGALURU: Despite a hard-hitting impact on the revenues with the onset of Covid-19, the e-commerce industry has rebounded strongly due to the increased online shopping trend seen among consumers.

During a virtual sellers meet on Tuesday, Amazon India, Vice President, Manish Tiwary said that the platform has onboarded 18,000 small physical stores during the pandemic in India under its local shops

He added an earlier survey conducted by Amazon India among the small businesses revealed that 75 per cent of these small businesses wanted to sell online due to shifting shopping behaviour. Tiwary added that the acceleration of the online shopping trend has grown tremendously.

“We now say that 2020 is 2030, which essentially means that the last seven months since the pandemic began witnessed consumer behaviour change which we were expecting in next 10 years,” he added.

Amazon’s thrust on roping in the small sellers from the hindi heart land has also borne fruits especially with the introduction of its local language assistants and product services.

More than 50 per cent of the businesses are from India’s tier-II and III cities now. During the pandemic,

Tiwary noted that 12,500 sellers were onboarded on th e-marketplace from the Hindi speaking states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this, Amazon now boasts off a line-up of 650,000 sellers on the platform.

Sales boom

Market research firm Redseer stated that e-commerce sales are expected to touch $7 billion this festival season, double than $3.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) seen last year