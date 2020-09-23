STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banking Amendment Bill will protect interests of depositors, assures FM Sitharaman

The Bill will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake amalgamation or reconstruction of a bank without placing it under a moratorium.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the amendment in the Banking Regulation Bill will completely protect the interest of depositors and will help with quick recovery in cases of stressed co-operative banks without any moratorium.

The Bill will allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to undertake amalgamation or reconstruction of a bank without placing it under a moratorium. “If at all we need to restructure any such co-operative banks then we need to be restructured without a moratorium period.

By amending Section 45 we are able to give a quick recovery, quick payback, and also make sure the interests of the depositors are safeguarded,” Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha, tabling the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020. The Rajya Sabha passed it through a voice vote. The amendment was passed in Lok Sabha on September 16.

The Bill also comes against the backdrop of the PMC Bank scam, which was put under RBI directions after the discovery of a fraud and significant financial irregularities, leaving thousands of customers stuck with their money since last one year. Citing example of Yes Bank, Sitharaman said that the government was able to quickly resolve the crisis-hit YES Bank as it was governed by commercial bank rules, but “even till today, the PMC Bank solutions are not completely emerging, thus putting the depositors into difficulty” the minister said, adding that the amendment will help in quick resolution.

She informed that about 277 urban cooperative banks have reported losses, 105 urban cooperative banks are unable to meet the minimum regulatory capital requirements and 47 are having a negative networth. Besides, 328 urban cooperative banks have more than 15 per cent gross NPA ratio, as of March 2019. As on March 2020 the gross NPA ratios of urban cooperative banks stood at 10 per cent. That apart, the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also passed on Tuesday.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank of India RBI Lok Sabha PMC Bank
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp