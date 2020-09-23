STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bill Gates says 'work from home culture' to continue even after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Various parts of the world have been under strict lockdowns following the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing organisations to let their employees work from home.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

Various parts of the world have been under strict lockdowns following the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing organisations to let their employees work from home.

"It is amazing to see how well the work from home (WFH) culture has worked and I hope will continue even after the pandemic is over," Gates told an online business summit organised by financial daily The Economic Times.

"But once this pandemic ends, we will rethink on what percentage of time we spend in offices...20, 30, 50 per cent.

ALSO READ | India's role in production of COVID-19 vaccine critical in containing pandemic: Bill Gates

​Lots of companies will expect their employees to spend well below 50 per cent of their time in offices and may be the rest of the companies will go the normal way," he added.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft and also the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said he has not travelled for work this whole year.

"Honestly I have got time to do much more. It's been..eye opening for me," he said.

However, the world's biggest philanthropist said WFH has not been as engaging, for which software has to improve a lot.

Software engineering has surprisingly worked well but when kids are home, homes are small and there are chores, it is difficult to work.

For women, they have too many things to handle so WFH comes with its own drawbacks, he pointed out.

ALSO READ | Microsoft's TikTok deal a 'poisoned chalice': Bill Gates

​On his outlook on the end of the pandemic, Gates said "the message from me and others resulted in very little...Even the US, from which you would expect to have the best response with the great scientific research, did a very poor job in getting ready with this and now we are faced with incredible damage."

"Hopefully we will learn our lessons and be better ready next time but in the meanwhile we have so much work to be done," he emphasised.

Stating that China did not do a perfect job in getting the data out initially about the virus, he said this led to wasting time.

On whether the strict two-month lockdown has worked in India, he said the country did some "incredible things" like use of digital infrastructure to transfer money to households in need.

But the challenge for India is its population, he said, adding a lot of people live in slums and dense areas and they cannot be asked to maintain social distancing.

Besides, many people have jobs where remote working is not possible, he said.

"India was always going to face much bigger problems compared to Europe and the US. We hope as we get into fall, things don't get worse although the cold temperature is not good for containing the virus.

"Right now some great things are happening, the Premjis, Primals, the Tatas etc are stepping up efforts to minimise the damage," Gates added.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bill Gates Work from home COVID 19
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp