Ford unveils sport edition of Endeavour at Rs 35.1 lakh

Ford’s Endeavour competes directly against Toyota’s Fortuner in the Indian SUV market. Toyota is also expected to launch updated variant of Fortuner in India early next year.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ford

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US carmaker Ford on Tuesday launched the Sport Edition of its full-fledged SUV- Endeavour at a price point of Rs 35.10 lakh. The special edition comes with a dozen exterior changes and will be the new top-trim variant in the Endeavour vehicle line-up, available only with an all-wheel-drive or 4X4 driveline.

Ford’s Endeavour competes directly against Toyota’s Fortuner in the Indian SUV market. Toyota is also expected to launch updated variant of Fortuner in India early next year. Besides, British carmarket MG Motor is eyeing to disrupt this segment by launching Gloster, India’s First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, during the upcoming festive season. 

“Ford Endeavour Sport in black makes a bold statement – whether it is your regular commute during the week or your off-road adventure during the weekend,” said Vinay Raina, executive director of marketing, sales & service at Ford India. 

The BS-VI compliant 2.0L EcoBlue diesel engine on the Endeavour Sport delivers 170 PS peak power and 420 Nm peak torque. The special variant gives fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl.The engine is mated to the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission that is responsive, faster and facilitates smoother acceleration in all driving conditions, the company said.

Looks wise, the black theme is carried through to the side with ebony black ORVMs, fender grille and dark inserts on side steppers. One of the most noticeable changes on the new Endeavour Sport is its ebony black premium alloy wheels and roof rails that make the SUV sporty yet elegant. It comes with panoramic sun-roof, covering up to 50% of the roof. 

The Ford Endeavour Sport will be available in three colours – Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White. “We are thankful to our customers for their faith in Ford Endeavour & hope the special edition Sport will strengthen it further,” it said.

