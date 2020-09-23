STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda Cars launches virtual showrooms to enhance ease of buying

The virtual showrooms would add to the physical sales network of the company. Honda currently has around 350 dealerships across the country.

Published: 23rd September 2020 04:04 PM

Honda cars. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it has launched virtual showrooms as part of company's digital plans to move closer to customers.

This platform will enable customers to discover and engage with Honda's entire model range in a seamless digital experience from the comfort of their homes, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

The interactive showrooms can be easily accessed through computer and smartphone browsers where customers can intuitively browse and explore the design, features and technical details available for each model, it added.

"With this initiative we have brought experience of a real Honda showroom in a virtual form to our customers so that they can digitally explore and experience the features of their favourite Honda cars on the go and also from the comfort of their homes in a convenient manner," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said.

In an age where digitisation has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, the company aims to give prospective customers an up-close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive out vehicles, he added.

The virtual showrooms would add to the physical sales network of the company. Honda currently has around 350 dealerships across the country.

